Electric Mercedes to begin sales in Turkey in 2019

Global automotive giant Mercedes, which announced an investment of around 10 billion euros for the development of electric cars by 2022, said it will begin the sale of its electric models in the Turkish market next year.

The news was first shared in a report by the Turkish Habertürk daily, in which Mercedes said it aims to double the electric vehicle sale, which stands at 270 annually. Mercedes-Benz, the world leader in the premium class with worldwide sales of 2.3 million units last year, has caught the same success in the Turkish market.

Mercedes-Benz Turkey Automobile Group executive board member Şükrü Bekdikhan said in a statement that as in 2016, despite last year's general decline of 17-18 percent in the segment, they ranked first with 25,588 sales and protected their place.

Informing that one of the company's targets in the coming years is to increase electric vehicle sales, Bekdikhan said that the very small electric vehicle market will double with the entry of Mercedes' Smart models into the market.

Emphasizing that Mercedes has allocated 10 billion euros for electric vehicles until 2022, Bekdikhan said the new brand name to be used in Mercedes' electric models will be EQ.

"By 2025, 20 percent of total sales are planned to be electric," he added.