Race to robot cars continues after fatal crash

While the Uber accident may be used to advance arguments of those fearful of driverless cars, it does not change the fact that "transformative technology is coming whether we like it or not," according to Adie Tomer, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington. Uber put a temporary halt to its self-driving car program in the U.S. after the fatal accident this month near Phoenix, where several other companies including Google-owned Waymo are testing such technology.

"There certainly will be calls to stop all autonomous vehicles testing, not just Uber's program," Tomer said in a post on the institution's website.

"But, technological progress is hard to stop, and I don't expect it to happen in this case."

Furor caused by the Uber accident could keep some cities or states from allowing testing of autonomous cars, or prompt tighter national rules, but there is too much private investment taking place to stop it, according to Tomer.

Self-driving cars hold the promise of being more attentive and quicker to react than humans at the wheels, and would free people to use travel time more productively or pleasantly.

The governor of Arizona on Monday put the brakes on Uber's self-driving car program in that state, citing "disturbing and alarming" dashcam footage from the fatal crash. San Francisco-based Uber told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency that it decided not to reapply for a permit needed to operate autonomous vehicles on California roads.

Arizona and California have been particularly welcoming to self-driving car testing, hoping companies developing autonomous technology in those states will create local jobs and facilities devoted to a promising new industry.

Technology giants, automakers, and vehicle parts companies, sometimes in alliance, are racing toward a future where cars driving themselves whisk people wherever they wish.

The competition is fierce and costly, with billions of dollars being spent on research.

Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced they have joined forces to develop a "premium self-driving electric vehicle" based on a new I-PACE model.

Testing of an I-PACE equipped with Waymo self-driving technology will begin later this year, and the goal is to make it part of a Waymo driverless transportation service, according to Jaguar.

"This is just the beginning," the Waymo team said in an online post.

"The ultimate goal: With Waymo as the driver, products tailored for every purpose and every trip."

For example, self-driving vehicles could be designed for various needs such as working while commuting, celebratory nights out, or napping, according to Waymo. Waymo early this year announced it was ordering "thousands" of minivans from Fiat Chrysler to expand its self-driving taxi program, which is launching this year in Phoenix, Arizona. The nonprofit group Consumer Watchdog has argued that autonomous vehicles are not ready for roads and the public should not be put at risk to test such technology. Japanese auto giant Toyota also tapped the brakes on its autonomous car testing after the Uber accident, while German titan BMW maintained pace. U.S. federal authorities on Tuesday opened an investigation into a fatal accident in California involving a Tesla electric car, with one of the goals being to determine whether its autopilot system was engaged at the time.