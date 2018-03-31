Tesla recalls 123,000 Model S over power-steering fault

Tesla is recalling 123,000 of its best-selling Model S vehicles due to problems with its power-steering mechanism, the electric vehicle manufacturer told customers in an email Thursday.

The voluntary recall - the widest yet by billionaire Elon Musk's company - affects models of the luxury sedan built before April 2016. Tesla determined that in colder climates, power-steering bolts could corrode excessively, making steering more difficult. There were no risks to safety and customers could continue to drive their cars, Tesla said. There were no known accidents or injuries linked to the fault, the company added. On Tuesday, Tesla stocks dropped sharply after the U.S. government announced it was investigating a fatal crash involving a Model X SUV last week. The car hit the median strip of a road in the Californian city of Mountain View and flipped before being hit by oncoming vehicles. The male driver later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.