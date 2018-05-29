Berlin wants answers from Daimler over 'pollution cheating'

The German government yesterday gave Mercedes manufacturer Daimler two weeks to come up with a full explanation after authorities said some of its diesel vehicles were equipped with illegal pollution cheating devices. The Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA last week ordered Daimler to recall 5,000 Mercedes Vito vehicles after finding that so-called defeat devices were installed - something that Daimler has contested.

"We will begin a deeper exchange on these complex technical issues with the aim of identifying the number of affected vehicles," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer after meeting with Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche. Scheuer said he has given Zetsche two weeks to clarify the issue.

"At another meeting in 14 days, we will have the concrete results on the table," said Scheuer. If the KBA's suspicions are confirmed, Daimler would be the next giant German automaker dragged into the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Germany's auto industry has been struggling to emerge from a cloud of suspicion since Volkswagen in September 2015 admitted to fitting 11 million vehicles with illegal software to make them appear less polluting under test conditions compared with real on-road driving, according to AFP. Daimler has firmly disputed the KBA's finding.

"If necessary, the company will contest the disputed interpretation of the law before the court," the group in a statement on Thursday.

"Independently from the judicial procedure, Daimler is cooperating with the authorities and will make available an update for the software concerned," it added.

German media reported that Daimler may have to recall up to 600,000 cars worldwide, including tens of thousands of Class C Mercedes. Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily also said that the alleged fixed motors were produced by French automaker Renault, which is a long-term partner of Daimler. In France, an independent inquiry group has also found that diesel vehicles - including Renault models - sold domestically were emitting more pollutants than permitted.

Daimler was ordered to recall over 6,000 Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery vans last week after Germany's motor vehicle authority concluded the vans used a so-called defeat device to skirt emissions limits, according to AP. The company said it disagreed with authorities' assessment, but would prepare software updates for the vehicles' engine control systems and carry out the updates at no cost to vehicle owners.

In Germany, drivers of older diesel cars face the prospect of driving bans in some cities as part of efforts to combat air pollution. A federal court ruled in February that cities can ban diesels, and Hamburg will become the first to impose such restrictions later this week, banishing them from two streets.

Germany's governing coalition, conscious of the economic significance of the country's auto industry, is keen to avoid driving bans. It has also squabbled over whether diesel cars should be required to undergo overhauls that go beyond software fixes. Scheuer says this is unnecessary, but Environment Minister Svenja Schulze argues that software updates won't be enough to comply with European air quality rules. Schulze suggested in an interview Monday with the daily Die Welt that cars could be overhauled step by step, starting "where there is a threat of driving bans and people are particularly affected by bad air."