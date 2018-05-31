CEO of 'Made in Turkey' car to be announced today

The CEO of Turkey's first domestic automobile, an initiative launched in Nov. 2017 to manufacture a "Made in Turkey" car, will be announced today, Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü said late Tuesday.

Minister Özlü, who said the CEO has already been determined, informed the media that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will announce the CEO of the company during the interview with a television channel.

In early November of last year, the Turkish public witnessed the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to manufacture Turkey's first domestic automobile.

This goal has brought together the country's largest manufacturers and companies in a consortium that includes Kıraça, Anadolu Group, Turkcell, Zorlu and BMC.

The initiative came after repeated calls from President Erdoğan for a car project to be developed jointly by the TOBB and the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology.