Istanbul to host int'l automotive engineering conference

The movers and shakers of the global automotive industry will attend the "International Automotive Engineering Conference" (IAEC'18) being held for the third time in Istanbul.

According to the written statement released by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB), the conference will be held at Swissotel The Bosphorus from Nov. 1-2 to discuss future automotive trends and address the latest developments in automotive electronics and software.

Preparations for the event jointly organized by the OİB, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD), the Automotive Technology Platform (OTEP), the Vehicles Procurement Industrialists Association (TAYSAD) and the Association of American Automotive Engineers (SAE) are underway.

The event is designed to facilitate discussion about the necessary steps to be taken by the automotive industry in engineering in the current dynamics of the sector while taking into account the opinions of international specialists from a technical point of view.

Topics include: "New Developments;" "Software Security and Block Chain;" "Regulations and Tests for Smart Vehicles;" "Adaptive Platform for Smart Vehicles;" "Impacts of Developing New Technologies on the Automotive Industry;" "Future of 5G and Communication between Tools;" "Future of Electronics in Vehicles;" "Artificial Intelligence in Vehicles;" "Technology and Ethics;" "Domestic Entrepreneurship Strategies in Automotive;" and "Impacts of Developing Technologies and Innovative Initiatives on the Automotive Sector," and will be addressed in the third edition of the event under the theme "Present and Future of Automotive Electronics and Software."

For the first time this year, master's theses and Ph.D. dissertations completed in automotive-related fields will be awarded at the conference. The top three thesis holders in the competition will invited to join one of the SAE's overseas conferences.