Production at Audi factories in Germany halted after strike in Hungary

Some work had to stop at Audi factories in Germany Monday due to an ongoing labor stoppage at factories supplying parts from Hungary, the company reported.

About 10,000 workers on the Audi A3, A4, A5 and Q2 production lines at the Ingolstadt factory will have no work to do Monday or Tuesday, said a company spokesperson. It is not clear if normal operations will resume Wednesday.

Affected employees will get 40-per-cent pay for the downtime.

More than 4,000 of workers at the Audi factory in Gyor, Hungary, went on a seven-day strike starting Thursday, demanding better pay and benefits.

The Gyor factory employs around 12,000 people producing engines, not only for Audi but for other members of the Volkswagen group. It is the largest foreign investment in Hungary.

The striking union wants an 18-per-cent wage hike and a monthly pay cheque of no less than 75,000 forints ($270), as well as improved benefits.

The management has offered a 20-per-cent increase spread over two years and other sweeteners, but the union, which already held a warning strike last week, rejected it.