Gulf rift seems to ease as Qatar takes part in GCC military meeting in Riyadh

Published 07.03.2019 19:44
Updated 07.03.2019 19:53
Qatar on Thursday took part in a Riyadh-hosted meeting of ground forces commanders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member-states.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the Qatari delegation to the event was led by Said al-Khayarin, deputy commander of Qatar's Amiri Land Forces.

At the meeting, GCC ground forces commanders reportedly discussed means of enhancing cooperation between ground forces of the GCC's six member-states.


Participants also reportedly discussed proposals for establishing a unified GCC military command.

Qatar took part in the Riyadh-hosted event despite an ongoing political crisis between it and three fellow GCC members.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar strenuously denies the allegations, describing the ongoing Saudi-led embargo as a violation of international law and its national sovereignty.

