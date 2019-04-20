Turkish businessman takes Land Rover to EU court

A Turkish businessman has decided to take British carmaker Land Rover to European authorities after he won a case against the automaker over engine failure last month.

The International Diplomats Association, an Istanbul based nongovernmental organization (NGO), said Friday that winning his multiyear court battle Yakut, the owner of a faulty Range Rover Vogue, claimed in his petition that thousands of Range Rover Vogue models in Turkey have suffered the same engine problem.

The association said Yakut took his case to the European Court of Justice, the European Commission, the EU Parliament and the bloc's competition authority. Yakut bought a luxury Range Rover Vogue for 170,000 euros ($191,000) in 2013, but it broke down soon after. "Land Rover's reputation will be badly hurt if they reject to accept their fault. The company CEO should make a public announcement on the issue and [2013 model] Range Rover Vogue SUVs should be recalled," Yakut said, adding that the vehicles with similar engine failures pose a danger to traffic safety. Yakut urged European prosecutors to launch an investigation into Land Rover as there are currently around 8,600 vehicles suffering from the same engine and transmission failures.

Mechanics at Borusan Oto, the vehicle's distributor in Turkey, issued a report blaming the breakdown on a manufacturing defect.

After three attempts by Yakut to get Land Rover to replace his car went unanswered, Yakut filed a lawsuit with Istanbul's 1st Consumer Court, demanding the car be pulled from the market.

After seeing evidence of the manufacturing defect, a Turkish court ordered the company to reimburse Yakut for his purchase with interest but did not order the Vogue model to be pulled from the market.