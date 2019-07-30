Sakarya exports 88% of manufactured vehicles in H1

Northwestern Turkey's Sakarya exported a total of 130,541 automobiles in the first half of the year, accounting for around 19.3% of Turkey's automotive exports during that period, according to the Automotive Industry Association (OSD).

Sakarya ranks seventh in exports after Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bursa, İzmir, Ankara and Gaziantep. It contributed some $2.64 billion to national exports in the first half of the year, with automotive, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, air-conditioning, chemicals and chemical products, machinery and machine parts taking the lead.

In the six-month period, the city's auto manufacturers produced a total of 141,495 vehicles were produced in the city which covers 18.9% of Turkey's overall vehicle need. So, a total of 786 vehicles were produced on a daily basis, with 691 of them being exported.

A total of 124,474 vehicles, corresponding to 88% of all vehicles produced at car factories in the city, were exported in the first half of the year, up from 123,982 in the same period last year. The share of vehicles produced in Sakarya and sold overseas stood at 19.3% in Turkey's overall automobile exports.