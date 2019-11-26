Turkish firm important car parts supplier for Ferrari

A Turkish firm has been producing molds for automobile giants Ferrari, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes for the past 75 years.

For the last 15 years, the northwestern Bursa-based company İğrek Makina, has also been manufacturing molds for prestigious Ferrari cars.

The company also exports automotive, aerospace, machinery manufacturing and energy equipment parts to 12 countries.

"We have become an important mold provider for Ferrari with Fontana Group, a leading mold manufacturer," Fatih İğrek, CEO of the company, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Since 2004, every Ferrari vehicle produced has been equipped with molds from our company. We aim to expand our export area and deliver our products to Europe, America, Middle East and Africa," he noted.

Stating that they are the main supplier of die castings for many famous automobile companies, he said in the last 20 years the company invested in research and development (R&D) activities and created the first series of large-scale CNC (computer numerical control) machine tools.

"We are about to enter our 40th year in exports," he said, adding that the firm's goal is to expand their export area by selling CNC machines world over.