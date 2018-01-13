   
BALKANS
8 injured after TNT explosion in Albanian city

ASSOCIATED PRESS
TIRANA, Albania
Albanian police say an explosion in a northern city has injured eight people and damaged the ground floor of a commercial building.

A police statement said a TNT explosion injured the building's owner as he was entering his vehicle and seven passers-by on Saturday morning in Shkodra, a city 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Police say three of the injured were in serious conditions at a specialized hospital in Tirana.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and have set up check points in Shkodra.

