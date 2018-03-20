Cavs hand out ‘The First Cedi’ t-shirts at Bucks match

The NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers gave out t-shirts in honor of their forward Cedi Osman ahead of a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

"The First Cedi" tees featured an image of Osman, number 16, along with a tag line written like a dictionary entry, including pronunciation of the Turkish player's name and a definition: "Cavaliers forward known for relentless hustle and boundless energy."

Osman, who made his NBA debut at the beginning of the 2017 season, sat out due to a left hip strain. He was injured during an away game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 9.

The 22-year-old got his start with Anadolu Efes and is a member of Turkey's national team.

The Cavs came through for a 124-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, with LeBron James recording his 16th triple-double of the season.

James scored 40 points, adding 12 rebounds with 10 assists. Kevin Love started, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds in his first match since breaking his wrist in a Jan. 30 game against Detroit.