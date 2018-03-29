Ersan Ilyasova’s block on FETÖ-linked Enes Kanter goes viral on Turkish social media

The video of Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova blocking a shot from Enes Kanter during Thursday's NBA game against the New York Knicks became a trending topic on Turkish social media.

The reason the particular moment from the match went viral was Kanter's links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which orchestrated the July 15 failed coup attempt in his homeland Turkey.

In the middle of the game's second quarter as the Knicks were trying to close a 5-point gap, Kanter appeared under the basket ready to dunk, but instead was met with a massive block from Ilyasova who swiftly appeared behind him.

Turkish social media users warmly welcomed the move, praising the 76ers forward's effort.

"Seeing Ersan Ilyasova blocking FETÖ-linked Enes Kanter without even looking back boosted my morale in the morning," one user said.

"Ersan Ilyasova just wiped the floor with Gülenist Enes Kanter," another user wrote.

The 76ers won the game 118-101 as they march toward their first playoff appearance since 2012.

In 2016, FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 2016 defeated coup, which killed 250 people and injured some 2,200.