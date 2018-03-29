Galatasaray beats Avenida, advances to EuroCup Women Final

Galatasaray women's basketball team have advanced to Euro Cup Final on Wednesday evening, eliminating Spain's Perfumerias Avenida in semi-final tie.

Despite losing the match 57-55, Galatasaray managed to oust their opponent on aggregate, winning the first match in Istanbul by seven points, 69-62.

For Galatasaray, Allie Quigley scored a game-high 19 points. Gintare Petronyte added 10 points and 5 assists to the semi-final victory.

For Perfumerias Avenida, Silvia Dominguez and Angelica Robinson's both 10 points and 3 rebounds performances were not enough.