NBA about to set another 3-point record this year

Another year. Another record. The NBA's 3-point craze is not slowing down. For the sixth consecutive season, NBA teams will combine to set a leaguewide 3-point record. There have already been 23,635 3-pointers made this season as of Friday, and the league is more than 8 percent ahead of the pace established last year, when the total across the NBA was 23,748. So clearly, the reliance on the 3-pointer is not going to lessen anytime soon.

"I think it's a trend for a while - but at some point it has to peak," said Cleveland forward Kevin Love, one of the many NBA big men who has no trouble making 3s, and that's a big reason why the totals are soaring. "Every position, 1 through 5, is now shooting 3s. You see that as such a weapon. It makes the game fun, makes it interesting. There's definitely a lot of spacing out there and it's wild to see."

Thing is, that peak isn't visible. Out of 30 teams, 19 are either on pace to set - or have already set - franchise records for made 3s this season, and a couple others are within reasonable striking distance. There are shooters now all over the league. Only four seasons ago, the total of NBA players who made at least 100 3s was 57. This year, that total is going to be close to doubled. Across the NBA this season, 91 percent of players have attempted at least one 3-pointer and 81 percent of players have made at least one.