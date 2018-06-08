Big five European leagues enjoy $17B record revenues

The big five European leagues enjoyed record revenues in the 2016-17 season as a result of new broadcasting arrangements, according to data released yesterday by Deloitte. The combined revenue of the big five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy - was 12.6 billion pounds ($16.91 billion), representing a 9 percent increase from the previous year. "The financial results of the class of 2016/17 are the most impressive we have ever seen," said Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

The 27th Annual Review of Football Finance said European soccer's growth was primarily due to improved broadcasting deals in the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1. The European football market was worth 21.9 billion pounds, with the English top division the clear driver. Revenue from the clubs in the Premier League jumped 25 percent to 4.5bn pounds, boosted by the three-year domestic TV rights deal worth 5.1 billion pounds, signed in 2015. Deloitte said that for the first time no English top-flight club recorded an operating loss, while the wages-revenue ratio fell to its lowest since the 1997-98 season, to 55 percent. Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have struck a new deal over sharing revenue from international broadcast deals which will see any future increases divided according to league position.

Currently all the revenue from international deals is shared equally among the 20 clubs but the bigger clubs had been pushing for a greater share of the money, arguing they are the main attraction for foreign viewers. Under the new agreement, which comes in place from the 2019/20 season, the clubs will continue to share current levels of revenue equally but any increase will be distributed based on final league position.

Online streaming service Amazon's wielded its financial might yesterday, winning the right to show 20 Premier League football matches a season for three years from the 2019/20 season, the English Premier League announced. The US company is the first to break up the previous dominance of Sky and BT Sport and will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over one bank holiday and another 10 during one midweek fixture program. Sky and BT will nevertheless show the vast majority of live matches, with 128 and 52 respectively.