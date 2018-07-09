Korkmaz stars in NBA Summer League match

Turkish national basketball player Furkan Korkmaz scored 40 points in the NBA Summer League match in the U.S. city of Las Vegas on Saturday. The NBA's Summer League has started with players giving their best to make their team's rosters.

Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz - in a match where his team was beaten by Boston Celtics 95-89 - scored a game-high of 40 points with eight-of-14 shooting from the 3-point line.

Korkmaz became the fifth player to ever score 40 or more points in a summer league match. He also pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and made a steal. Korkmaz recently played for Turkish national team too; he scored 23 points in Turkey's routing of Sweden 77-52 to advance to World Cup qualifiers' second round group stage.

Another Turkish young star, Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, also took the floor when his team played against the Washington Wizards. Osman - in the Cavs' 72-59 win - scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to get a double-double. He also had four steals, dished out three assists and blocked a shot.