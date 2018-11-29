Turkey defeats Spain 71-67 in World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey on Thursday beat Spain 71-67 in their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers match.

With this victory, Turkey caught Spain in the standings with 7 wins and 2 losses, and will have a chance to qualify on Sunday when they will play against Montenegro.

Semih Erden was Turkey's top scorer with 16 points while Spain's Dario Brizuela was the top scorer of the match with 18 points.

Spain will play at home against Ukraine on Sunday while Turkey will play at Montenegro on the same day.

In other matches in Group I, Latvia will play against Montenegro, and Ukraine will face Slovenia on Thursday night.

The top three teams from the group will qualify for the FIBA Basketball 2019 World Cup to be held on Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.