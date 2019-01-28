Cavs' Turkish forward Cedi Osman tallies 29-point career high

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Turkish forward Cedi Osman has set a new NBA career record by scoring 29 points against the Miami Heat on Friday.

Despite Osman's prolific efforts on offense, the Cavs lost the game by 100-94 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

In addition to the 29 points, Osman grabbed 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Meanwhile Miami Heat forward Justice Winslow was a key player for the victory as he tallied 27 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside and Derrick Jones recorded "double-doubles" each to contribute to the win. Whiteside scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jones tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now in the last spot of the Eastern Conference standings, their record stands at 9-41.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-99 for their sixth win in a row. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was red hot in Milwaukee as he produced a "double-double" with 34 points and 14 rebounds.