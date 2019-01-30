Turkish forward Cedi Osman named in NBA Rising Stars lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman was selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge game at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Turkish star has been on a scoring surge, averaging 24 points in his last 4 matches as he scored 25, 29, 17 and 26 points in the last four NBA matches. Osman set a new NBA career record by scoring 29 points against the Miami Heat on Friday.

On Tuesday night action, the Cavs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-113 behind Osman's 26 points as he also dished out 7 assists and pulled down 5 rebounds.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks lead the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches to play in the 2019 Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, NBA announced on Tuesday.

The 25th Rising Stars will pit 10 first and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first and second-year NBA players from around the world in the league's annual showcase of premier young talents during the NBA All-Star weekend.

The U.S. Team features Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, runner-up to Simmons in Rookie of the Year voting last season, Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and guard De'Aaron Fox, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and forward Kyle Kuzma, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins and guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Simmons (Australia) and Doncic (Slovenia) are joined on the World Team by Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (United Kingdom), Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas), Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (Latvia), Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (Turkey).

Bogdanovic, who spent three seasons in Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe and helped the team to bag one Euroleague and two domestic league titles, was the game's MVP last year when the World Team beat the U.S. Team 155-124.

Each participant on the World Team's 10-player roster hails from a different country, with four continents represented (North America, Africa, Europe and Australia).

Boston's Kyrie Irving (U.S. Team) and Dallas' German veteran Dirk Nowitzki (World Team) will serve as honorary coaches in the Rising Stars. The Rising Stars head coaches will be an assistant coach from each 2019 NBA All-Star Game coaching staff. The coaching staffs for the All-Star Game, to be played Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C., are determined by the best record in each conference through games played on Feb. 3.

U.S. Team's Rising Stars roster:

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

World Team's Rising Stars roster:

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers

Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Here are the scores of Tuesday in the NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Washington Wizards: 116-113

Detroit Pistons - Milwaukee Bucks: 105-115

Orlando Magic - Oklahoma City Thunder: 117-126

Brooklyn Nets - Chicago Bulls: 122-117

Houston Rockets - New Orleans Pelicans: 116-121

San Antonio Spurs - Phoenix Suns: 126-124

Los Angeles Lakers - Philadelphia 76ers: 105-121