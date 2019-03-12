Türkoğlu warns NBA over Gülenist Kanter

Former NBA star and current Chairman of the Turkish Basketball Federation Hidayet Türkoğlu has warned "all my American fellows" to "be careful" of Enes Kanter, a Turkish NBA player known for his open support of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen, the mastermind behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Speaking with on ESPN's E:60 show Sunday, Türkoğlu said he had nothing to say to Kanter, who recently joined Portland Trail Blazers from New York Knicks.

"I don't send messages to supporters of terrorist organizations," Türkoğlu said. He added that Kanter used his NBA stardom to spread propaganda for a terrorist leader.