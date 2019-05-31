James, Wade to team prep progeny in LA

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are taking their talents to Sierra Canyon High School. The famous offspring of LeBron James, Bronny James will transfer from Santa Monica to team with Zaire Wade, the soon-to-be high school senior and son of Dwyane Wade.

Bronny James is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Zaire Wade played in Plantation, Fla., but will move to the Los Angeles area for his senior season to play at the same school that the sons of Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin did last year. Bronny James is an incoming freshman and a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

It's possible he will attempt to jump straight to the NBA to follow his father's footsteps from prep basketball to the pros. LeBron James has said his goals centered around longevity include sharing an NBA court with his son. Sierra Canyon is located in Chatsworth, Calif., about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.