Fenerbahçe beats Efes to even finals series

Istanbul-based basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko won against city rivals Anadolu Efes 82-73 to level the Turkish basketball league finals 2-2 Saturday. Host Fenerbahçe Beko's Italian star Nicolo Melli was on fire against Anadolu Efes, scoring 19 points. The top scorer of this game, Melli also grabbed six rebounds. Fenerbahçe Beko's Greek playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas scored 16 points and made six assists for his team. Sloukas' teammate Ahmet Düverioğlu made a double-double, tallying 12 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally Fenerbahçe Beko captain, Melih Mahmutoğlu produced 12 points. Mahmutoğlu scored critical five points for his team near the end of Saturday's clash as the game was 72-72. Anadolu Efes was unable to avoid the away loss but its four players scored in double digits. The top scorer of the visitors was Vasilije Micic as the Serbian point guard produced 16 points. He had nine assists as well. The other Anadolu Efes guards, Shane Larkin and Rodrigue Beaubois scored 14 points each. In addition to Larkin and Beaubois, French forward Adrien Moerman tallied 13 points and six rebounds. The fifth match of the best-of-seven series in finals will be played at Anadolu Efes' home court, Sinan Erdem Dome today. The first team to have four victories will win this season's Turkish basketball league title.