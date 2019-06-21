Game 7 between Fenerbahçe, Efes to determine Turkish champion

Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes will be on the court tonight at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome for Game 7 to be the Turkish basketball league champions.

Turkish basketball league playoff-finals have extended to the Game 7 following the Fenerbahçe Beko won against Anadolu Efes 85-69 on Wednesday, bringing the series to 3-3.

Anadolu Efes want to win 14th title

Istanbul-based basketball team Anadolu Efes -- which won its last championship in 2009-- completed the regular season at first place.

The Navy-whites have the highest number of championships with 13 times in 52 seasons.

Having changed its name to Anadolu Efes in 2011, Efes Pilsen won its first title in 1979.

Between 2001 and 2005, the Istanbul team won four consecutive championships in the league.

Navy-Whites also lifted the domestic trophy in 1983, 1984, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997 and 2009.

Fenerbahçe claim 12 titles in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe Beko are one of the most successful clubs in Turkey with 12 championships in top basketball tier Süper Lig. The club also have six Turkish Cups, and seven Turkish Super Cups in their history.

The Istanbul club lifted the domestic trophy in 1957, 1959, 1965, 1991, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Fenerbahçe have four championships in Obradovic era

Following the Zeljko Obradovic's appointment as a head coach of the Fenerbahce in 2013, the ''Yellow Canaries'' had significant achievements in both national and international organizations, winning the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague trophy in 2017.

The Istanbul team won four titles in Super Lig under 60-year-old Serbian manager.

Ataman has three titles in Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes coach Ergin Ataman has won three Süper Lig titles in his career.

The 53-year-old coach previously won the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig title with the Anadolu Efes in 2009, Beşiktaş in 2012 and Galatasaray in 2013.

All tickets for the game were sold out. Around 20,000 fans are expected to flock to Sinan Erdem Dome tonight.