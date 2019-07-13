Westermann joins Fenerbahçe Beko

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko signed French star Leo Westermann.

Fenerbahçe welcomed Leo Westermann on Friday with a special video on social media. Westermann also sent Fenerbahçe supporters a message on Twitter. "Very exciting to be part of the team. Let's have a great season together," the French player said.

The 26-year-old guard will play for Turkish heavyweight until the end of the 2020-2021 basketball season. Westermann averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 27 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games with Lithuania club Zalgiris Kaunas last season. He also clinched the 2018-19 Lithuanian League title.