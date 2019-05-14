Second hand festival breathes new life into the old

Organized for the 10th time the Istanbul Second Hand Festival is scheduled to take place on June 2 and 3 in Kilyos with the motto "Don't throw it away, reuse it...Reduce consumption, be happy."

In a world where consumption rules our lives, the Istanbul Second Hand Festival aims to encourage people to reuse and re-purpose the already existing materials. With the participation of local volunteers as well as NGOs, the festival will feature 250 different stalls.

The festival also wants to raise awareness about the carbon footprint we leave on our planet. Surrounded by trees, the festival area will enable participants to purchase unique items at bargain prices. With surprise activities, people will be able to have a fun time with family and friends. Throughout the festival live music will feed the souls of festival goers.

The festival is free of charge and invites all Istanbulites to breathe new life into the old!