Two more ships under the Türkiye-brokered grain corridor deal carrying sunflower seed and corn sailed from Ukrainian ports on Saturday, the National Defense Ministry said.

The Barbados-flagged ship Fulmar S, carrying 12,000 tons of corn, left the Chernomorsk port for Iskenderun, Türkiye.

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged Thoe, also sailed from Chernomorsk's port with 3,000 tons of sunflower seed, for Tekirdag, northwestern Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the U.N. to enable safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers by merchant ships.

The first ship left Ukraine on Aug. 1 under the Türkiye-brokered deal.