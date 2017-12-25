NMC in talks to run struggling Gulf's top hospital

London-listed NMC Healthcare is in talks with the Riyadh government to take over the running of a struggling Saudi hospital, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

A deal for the Saad Specialist Hospital in Khobar, one of the top cancer treatment facilities in the Gulf, would be a rare instance of a foreign group operating a Saudi hospital. It would be a test of Riyadh's plan to bring overseas investors into the healthcare sector under a reform drive, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aimed at restructuring the kingdom's economy and reducing its dependence on oil revenue.

The Saudi health ministry has asked interested parties to submit bids for the operational licence by the end of this month, said the sources who declined to be named as the discussions are confidential.

UAE-based NMC is involved in the process and is considered a frontrunner to win the contract, they added. The 750-bed hospital is owned by Saad Group, a conglomerate owned by billionaire tycoon Maan al-Sanea which also operated the facility. But in recent weeks the government has stepped in after the hospital become weighed down by financial problems, said the sources.