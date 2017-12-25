Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey will break all previous records in export by crossing the medium-term program's (MTP) target of $169 billion in 2018, the country's largest exporters association said yesterday.

Mehmet Büyükekşi, chairman of Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) said, "2017 saw some serious growth and we had a road map to exceed targets."

He added that the export target in this year's MTP was $153.3 billion, which was later revised to $156.5 billion.

"We expect that Turkey's exports in December will increase by 10 percent to hit $14 billion and we will overtake our previous target by reaching $157.3 billion," he said.