UK-based CMC sets up call center in Turkey's Van

The U.K.-based Customer Management Center (CMC) has set up a call center in eastern Turkey's Van that will provide employment for 500 people, with plans to raise that number up to 2,000.

The project was unveiled at a recent press conference attended by CMC Turkey Director General Aytaç Aydın, Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Van TSO) Deputy Chairman Yavuz Karaman, and the Van TSO board members.

CMC's Aydın said they chose Van ahead of some other cities in Turkey because it had the appropriate conditions for setting up a call center. He said in the first stage they created 500 jobs, of which nearly 350 were already taken up.

"We have two more projects in mind, including a major telephone operator and an internet company," Aydın said, adding: "We believe in this project. We really want to manage the processes of technological companies. We will bring two new customers here next month."

He said CMC will employ 500 people in Van by February and aims to reach 1,000 people by the end of 2018, before gradually taking it up to around 2,000.

Aydın pointed out that they were not just a call center company and were also involved in the outsourcing of business processes. Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry Deputy Chairman, Yavuz Karaman said Van stands out with its young population.

"CMC is a leading company in its sector. It comes to the fore with its international investments and creates employment all over the world He confirmed that 400 new jobs will be created together with another call center, which will start operations on the lower floor of the Chamber next month. "Our goal is to create employment for 2,000 young people in these call centers within the next two years," Karaman said.