World’s richest 500 gained $1 trillion in 2017, up by four times

The world's wealthiest 500 individuals became $1 trillion richer in 2017, four times more than the previous year and carried by a strong stock market, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the world's 500 wealthiest people, recorded a 23 percent increase in wealth, seconded by a nearly 20 percent increase logged by Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the MSCI World Index.

Altogether, the top 500 billionaires owned $5.3 trillion on Dec. 26, compared to $4.4 billion on Dec. 27, 2016. The 440 billionaires whose fortunes increased in 2017 added a total of $1.05 trillion.

"It's part of the second-most robust and second-longest bull market in history," said UBS Wealth Management chief investment officer for the Americas Mike Ryan. "Of all the guidance we gave people over the course of this year, the most important advice was staying invested."

E-commerce giant Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos pocketed the most in 2017, gaining $34.2 billion to knock Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from his place as the richest person on earth in October.

Bezos's net worth was $100 billion at the end of November, currently at $99.6 billion to Gates' $91.3 billion.

Gates donates a significant portion of his fortune to charity and in August pledged an additional $4.6 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The 38 Chinese billionaires recorded the biggest percent jump of the 49 countries on the index at 65 percent, gaining $177 billion.

China Evergrade Group founder Hui Ka Yan recorded the second-biggest gain after Bezos, adding $25.9 billion and jumping 350 percent from the previous year.

This was the first year that the number of Asian billionaires exceeded the U.S., according to a report by UBS Group AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Notable losers for the year included French telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi ($4.1 billion loss), Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal ($1.9 billion loss), and CBS and Viacom owner Sumner Redstone ($90 million loss).