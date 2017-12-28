Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport breaks all-time passenger record with 31M

The number of passengers arriving at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport has exceeded 30 million per year for the first time in its history.

According to a statement released by the airport, which saw 29.6 million passengers last year, it welcomed its 31 millionth passenger yesterday with a special ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Ersel Göral, CEO of ISG, the operator of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, and ISG board member Dato Che Azmi bin Murad, along with the airport protocol and the executives of Pegasus and ISG.

Pegasus Airlines officials also gave free plane tickets to the 31 millionth passenger.

Speaking at the ceremony, Göral recalled that they had reached 29.6 million passengers in 2016, and that their "goal in 2017 was to exceed the limit of 30 million passengers. Today we are proud of having achieved this success." He added that they aim to raise the bar of success even further in 2018.