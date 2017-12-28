Turkish firm signs $5B deal with UAE investment fund

The IMA Group has signed a $5-billion fund deal with the United Arab Emirates-based KMK Investment Fund for a project to be carried out in Turkey, according to a report in the Dünya daily.

The agreement was signed by IMA Group Chairperson Derya Bağcı and KMK Investment Executive Director Omar Ibrahim Khader.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bağcı said they set out with the slogan, "Every good idea is worth investing in," and that they will provide support for each project in Turkey regardless of sector.

She also said that sectors such as education, health, energy and construction can be included in the projects.

"Providing opportunities for innovative, profitable and distinctive projects with its young and dynamic population, active capital and wide range of fields for investments, Turkey is a very favorable country in terms of projects that pave the way for partnerships," she added.

Bağcı said the fact that banks - the traditional financing institutions in Turkey - have high loan rates forces companies to finance long-term investments by using high-cost, short-term funds. She stressed that many good ideas and projects end before they even start due to the lack of necessary capital support, which means a significant loss for the country's economy.

Explaining that IMA Group manages funds of 780 million euros in various countries around the world such as the United States, Hong Kong, Italy, Luxembourg and Austria, Bağcı said they help pass on good ideas as partners to the projects of visionary entrepreneurs and companies that need investment support. "We share the risks as much as the potentials of the projects. We also contribute to the country's economy in the meantime," she said.

Bağcı said that they support their partnerships financially for project investments and also share their global experiences, adding that they form a multi-dimensional cooperation.

She also said that they have submitted an application to the Capital Markets Board (CMB) to establish a venture capital trust in Turkey.

Some 950 guests, including domestic and international representatives from the business and finance worlds, attended the opening ceremony and signing ceremony the IMA Group held at the Istanbul Hilton Convention Center.

