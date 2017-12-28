US industries can start benefitting from tax law

The tax measure that President Donald Trump signed into law Friday distributes benefits across a range of American industries, from construction to health care.

"As a general rule of thumb, everybody's doing well under this bill," Martin Sullivan, chief economist at Tax Analysts, says of U.S. companies. "When you give out a trillion in tax breaks, it's hard to create a lot of losers."

The new law slashes the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. It applies a low one-time tax to the profits that corporations have long kept overseas to avoid paying taxes under the current higher rate. It also delivers a windfall to people who pay personal taxes on business earnings. It lets companies immediately write off the full cost of new equipment. And it showers goodies on some individual industries, such as craft brewers, distilleries and wineries. The reasoning behind shrinking the tax burdens of corporations is to free up money for companies to invest in buildings, equipment and people and thereby juice the economy - and, in turn, benefit workers. Yet mainstream economists have expressed mainly doubts that workers will benefit much from corporations' lower tax burdens.

In dollars, the biggest tax savings from 2018 through 2027 go to manufacturers: $261.5 billion, according to an analysis by the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model. Next-most-fortunate are insurance and finance companies ($249.4 billion) and retailers ($171.4 billion). Finance and insurance companies would have paid an effective corporate tax rate of 26.1 percent next year. Now, it will be 14.3 percent. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have estimated that the tax law will boost big-bank earnings per share by 13 percent next year.

The top beneficiary will be Wells Fargo, which has been dogged by scandals over cheating customers. It will enjoy an 18 percent earnings surge in 2018, Goldman estimates. Technology companies like Apple and Google's parent Alphabet Inc. can now catch a break on profits they've stored abroad. Under current law, corporations must pay the U.S. corporate tax on overseas earnings, but not until they return the money. So tech companies have kept a big chunk of profits overseas -$669 billion worth at the end of last year, according to Moody's Investors Service.