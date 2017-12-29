Local chamber of industry to launch arbitration center

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI) is planning to launch an arbitration center on Jan. 1, 2018.

The ICI Arbitration Center will help resolve business disputes quickly, economically and impartially for members. Trade Disputes can be lengthy and take up to a year and a half to settle in a courtroom.

ICI, in a written statement, said the ICI Arbitration Center was established to settle trade disputes between members of the chamber, or with third persons or institutions.

The center will solve issues in a day and therefore save time and money. The parties will have equal rights and will be represented by independent and impartial arbitration lawyers.

While the ICI Arbitration Center aims to resolve trade, worker-employer, family, consumer, trademark and rent-related disputes, the parties will only pay arbitration fee, instead of paying court expenses, notification, expert, and discovery costs.