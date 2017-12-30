Local electronics distributor to start production in Turkey

Özdisan, one of Turkey's largest electronic component distributors, is getting ready to enter the manufacturing sector.

The Turkish language daily, Dünya, reported that Özdisan, which runs a joint venture with China's SAT Group to produce TFT LCD Panel & TFT LCD display modules for personal use, is planning to make similar components in Turkey.

Having produced electrical rectifiers, regulators, and uninterruptible power supplies, the company later started importing and selling electronic components. It currently holds the Turkey distributorship for more than 100 international manufacturers.

Özdisan General Manager Mustafa Yurttaş said they can enter joint production in Turkey, provided the investment environment is improved with special support and reforms.

"We hold the Turkey distributorship for some of the world's leading electronic components manufacturers, including Samsung, Panasonic, Fuji, IXYS, Panjit, Kemet, Lem, Excelitas, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, Liteon, Kendeil, Winstar and ZTE."

He said electronics for home and personal use holds a 70 percent share in Turkey's electronics market, while general electronics have an 18 to 20 percent, followed by military electronics with 10 to 12 percent.

Turkey has a components market worth $650 million. Distributors meet around 20 percent of two of the largest home appliance makers' needs, he said.

Underlining that the total market share of the distributors stands at 40 percent, Yurttaş said this takes the distributorships' contribution up to $250 million.

"Özdisan is leading the market with a share of 35 percent."

Yurttaş said they have plans for joint production with foreign brands in Turkey.

Özdisan Electronics recently moved its long-time office in Ulus, Ankara to Maxivedik. About the company's future investment plans, Mustafa Yurttaş said they have invested in TFT LCD Panel and TFT LCD manufacturing in China and wants to make similar investments in Turkey.