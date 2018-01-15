Turkish honey export revenues jump 60 percent in 2017

Revenues from Turkish honey exports soared 60 percent in 2107, according to an analysis of industry data.

Turkey last year earned $23.8 million in revenue from honey exports to 45 countries, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) data provided to Anadolu Agency.

The volume of honey exports also rose 79 percent over 2016.

The data shows the top three buyers of Turkish honey are Germany, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia.

Germany took first place with $9.3 million, followed by the U.S. with $8.1 million and Saudi Arabia with $1.3 million.

"Our honey exports are constantly going up," Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan, who heads the exporters' group, told Anadolu Agency.

He added that signs point to another banner year in 2018.

According to 2014 data of the U.N. Food & Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT), Turkey ranks second in the world in honey production, topped only by China.

A November 2017 study of Turkish honey showed it has higher antimicrobial capabilities compared to the world famous Manuka honey of Australia and New Zealand.