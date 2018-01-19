Turkey's houseware exports reached $4.3B in 2017

Turkish houseware exports have advanced by 10 percent year-on-year to hit $4.3 billion in 2017, head of the Houseware Association of Turkey said yesterday.

"We have achieved our target last year and we are aiming to take the houseware export volume to $4.5 billion in 2018," Uğur Kaymak told Anadolu Agency (AA).

In 2016, exports stood at $3.93 billion, while imports amounted $1.36 billion, he added.

Kaymak underlined the foreign trade surplus has increased more than fivefold from 2006 to 2016.

Noting that Turkey was the world's sixth biggest houseware exporter, Kaymak said that Turkey aimed to rank fourth by increasing the sector's export volume.

Kaymak noted that the sector exported the most to the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Israel.