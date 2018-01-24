Snow-bound Davos starts, Modi warns against protectionism

After spectacular snowfall that stranded high-flying delegates on their way to Davos, the World Economic Forum started yesterday basking in robust global growth but facing warnings that the world's have-nots are missing out more than ever.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the first keynote speech of the WEF in the Swiss resort, bookending a week that will climax in an address by U.S. President Donald Trump, a year after he took office on a populist platform that demonized the globalist Davos crowd.

Indian Prime Minister Modi warned yesterday that the recent wave of trade protectionism, in which governments raise barriers to free trade between nations, is "worrisome."

Modi delivered the warning in a speech just hours after the U.S. government of President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

"Forces of protectionism are raising their heads against globalization," he told a crowd of business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Without directly mentioning Trump or the U.S., he said, "the solution to this worrisome situation against globalization is not isolation."

Modi quoted Mohandas Gandhi to drive home his point: "I don't want the windows of my house to be closed from all directions. I want the winds of cultures of all countries to enter my house with aplomb and go out also."

Modi was meant to be the event's highlight until Trump decided to come as well. Trump is due to speak Friday, and the tariffs his administration approved this week will overshadow his arrival.

Undermining rosy data on the world economy are warnings that elite for a such as Davos must start finding solutions for everyone else down the income ladder as the "1 percent" amass untold riches a decade since a major financial crisis erupted.

"We certainly should feel encouraged, but we should not feel satisfied," International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said Monday, presenting an upbeat update to the organization's forecasts for global growth.

"First of all, there are still too many people left out from the recovery and acceleration of growth," she said. Accounting group PwC underscored the IMF's positive outlook with survey findings pointing to record confidence among company bosses worldwide. The survey had good news for Trump, touting his party's huge corporate tax cut as a boon for the U.S. and foreign investors.

But in a separate report unveiled in Davos, Oxfam said the world's richest 1 percent raked in 82 percent of the wealth created last year while the poorest half of the population received none.

The British charity described a global economy in which the wealthy few amass ever-greater fortunes while hundreds of millions of people are "struggling to survive on poverty pay."

"The billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving economy but a symptom of a failing economic system," Oxfam Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said.

Laster, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives an address on his agenda for Canada's presidency of the G7 world economic grouping.

The Alpine resort of Davos has been hit by its heaviest snowfall in two decades, raising avalanche warnings.

The snowfall eased Tuesday, with clouds and sunshine forecast for later in the week when other world leaders arrive. Some 70 other leaders are expected, including French President Emmanuel Macron, whose campaign for a "French Renaissance" kicked into overdrive Monday as his government welcomed 140 multinational business leaders en route to Davos.

British Prime Minister Theresa May meanwhile faces the challenge in Davos of persuading many of the same bosses that Britain remains a safe haven for investment, despite its messy Brexit divorce from the European Union.