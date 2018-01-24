Turkey's business circles back Operation Olive Branch

Leading representatives from the business world in Turkey voiced yesterday their support for Turkey's ongoing military Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region. "We defend, and side with, our government's decision to protect our national security," Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), said in a news conference in the chamber's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Sixteen business-oriented organizations, including the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ), the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (MEMUR-SEN) participated in the news conference.

"Turkey has used its rights arising from international rules. The territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity of Syria is respected. Therefore, this operation is rightful and suits international law," said Hisarcıklıoğlu. The operation is supported by both Syrian immigrants and Syrian local residents, he stressed. Members of the Turkish business world have also expressed support for the Afrin offensive. The support has been said to mitigate any pressures on the economy and markets.

Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) Chairman Abduraahman Kaan said that Turkey is using its national defense right articulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Conventions. "Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to eliminate a terrorist corridor along its borders as well as attacks on its hospitals and civilians. The operation is legitimate in all its aspects and the business world completely supports the offensive," Kaan said.

Turkish Industrialists and Business People Association (TÜSİAD) Chairman Erol Bilecik also said the association fully supports the Turkish Armed Forces in its fight against terrorism in a written statement and wished Operation Olive Branch will institute absolute peace and stability along the Turkish border.

Turkish Exporters' Assembly Chairman Mehmet Büyükekşi expressed confidence in the operation and said that Turkey intends to preserve the territorial integrity in Syria. The operation aims to cease threats to Turkey, Büyükekşi said, adding that it will eliminate threats to the safety, lives and property of citizens. Öztürk Oran, chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said: "The Turkish business fully supports the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin." Citing the aim of the operation, Oran said the Turkish military's aim is to institute permanent peace for the oppressed Syrian people without allowing any terrorist corridor along its southern border. Oran also asserted that Turkey is exercising its right to self-defense ensued in international conventions.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK and PKK's parent organization, the Kurdish Communities Union (KCK) as well as the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protecion Units (YPG) and Daesh terror groups from Afrin. Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.