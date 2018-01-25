Otaş creditors start legal process for Türk Telekom loans

The banks that provided loans to Oger Telecom Inc. (OTAŞ), Türk Telekom's main partner, have come to an agreement with the government and initiated a legal process - as a result of which Türk Telekom shares have risen rapidly.

The three big banks in the consortium, which provided $4.75 billion in loans to OTAŞ and secured the Türk Telekom shares in return, decided to initiate legal proceedings as the company failed to repay the loan. The banks aim to possess OTAŞ in this way.

According to a report by the Hürriyet newspaper based on resources, the three largest creditors agreed with the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications to legalize the process. Among various options, banks preferred to possess OTAŞ. In order to avoid harming Türk Telekom, it is seen as more convenient to possess the loan-provided OTAŞ, which has a 55 percent stake. In line with this decision, the banks started to take steps last week. After rising to TL 6.82 ($1.8), Türk Telekom shares closed the day at TL 6.76 with a premium of 6.96 percent.

In Turkey's largest syndicated loan default, Otaş missed three payments since September 2016 on $4.75 billion it borrowed from 29 local and international banks in 2013. Creditors include Akbank, Türkiye Garanti Bankası, and Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. Akbank is owed about $1.5 billion under the facility, Garanti Bankası around $1 billion and İş Bankası about $500 million, according to public filings.

As of the end of last year, the three major banks started closely monitoring the loan which they previously classified as a performing loan. They started discussing the issue with other banks that gave fewer loans to OTAŞ.