Turkish gov't earned nearly $400M from roads, bridges in 2017

Turkey earned TL 1.46 billion ($387 million) in tolls from two bridges on the Istanbul Strait as well as toll roads in 2017, according to data released on Wednesday by the state Highways Directorate.

The July 15 Martyr's Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, both spanning the Bosporus and connecting Europe and Asia, together yielded around TL 362.32 million, while toll highways throughout Turkey earned almost TL 1.09 billion last year, according to the data.

The figures say that over 458 million vehicles paid tolls to use the facilities in the same period. Drivers in Turkey used to pay TL 7 for the bridge tolls, with higher fees for vehicles with more than two axles.

On Jan. 1, Istanbul Strait bridge tolls rose to TL 8.75.