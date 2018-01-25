Turkish trade center to be established in Balkans

The Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) and the Rumelia Balkan Industrialists and Businessmen Association (BALKANTÜRKSİAD) signed a protocol to establish a Turkish trade center in the Balkans.According to a written statement released by BTSO, the protocol is aimed at increasing the trade volume between Bursa and the Balkans.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BTSO Chairman İbrahim Burkay stressed that the Balkans is a gate for Turkey to open up to Europe and the world.

"We desire to further boost trade volume between Bursa and Balkan countries," he added. Burkay stated that Bursa, the leading city of the Turkish economy, and the Balkan region are parts of a whole thanks to their historical values and common cultural ties.

He continued, "We want to strengthen our bonds of communion with the Balkans through new trade cooperation in line with our national objectives. We introduced the New York Turkish Trade Center last year. We are also working in different countries. The Balkan Turkish Trade Center, which we aim to establish, will also make significant contributions to our targets."

BALKANTÜRKSİAD President Berat Tunakan stated that they aim to strengthen ties between Turkey's producing city Bursa, and Balkan countries, in all areas.

Tunakan said that they intensively maintain contacts in Balkan countries and that they have been to Bulgaria twice in the past one-and-a-half months.

Pointing to the Balkans' consensus on consolidating trade relations with Bursa, Tunakan underlined, "We can never neglect the Balkans. The Turkish trade center, which we plan to establish with the BTSO, will contribute greatly to the formation of new cooperation and the achievement of foreign trade volume targets."