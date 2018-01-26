Eastern Turkey investment program details revealed

The Turkish government has made some key decisions on procedures and principles for the support for investments aimed at increasing employment, production and exports in the country's eastern and southeastern regions. The Council of Ministers' decision was recently published in the Official Gazette.

It covers support for the manufacturing industry as well as call and data center investments by the private sector in 23 provinces under the Attraction Centers Program. Once the investment plans under the support program are approved by the committee, they will benefit from the sixth region incentive and energy support.

For investments in the manufacturing industry to be supported under the decision, a minimum fixed investment of TL 2 million ($534,300) will be directed toward Tunceli, Bayburt, Ardahan, Gümüşhane, Iğdır and Erzincan; TL 4 million in Hakkari, Bingöl, Kars, Siirt, Bitlis, Muş, Şırnak; and TL 5 million in Ağrı, Batman, Elazığ, Adıyaman, Erzurum, Malatya, Mardin, Van, Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa.

Call center investments should provide employment for at least 200 people. The proposed data centers would cover an area of around 5,000 square meters.

The enterprises will receive incentives worth TL 10 million or around 30 percent on their monthly electricity expenses by the Committee from the ministry's budget for a maximum of three years, so as not to exceed 25 percent of the fixed investment amount. Energy incentive payments will be made on a quarterly basis, in line with the information and documentation prepared by a commission formed within the provincial governorship. The provinces included in the Attraction Center Program are Adıyaman, Ağrı, Ardahan, Batman, Bayburt, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Iğdır, Kars, Malatya, Mardin, Muş, Siirt, Şanlıurfa, Şırnak, Tunceli, and Van.