Qataris show great interest in eastern Black Sea region, lament lack of direct flights

Tourism professionals who went to Qatar from Trabzon in order to promote both the city and the eastern Black Sea region were welcomed with great interest in Qatar.

The tourism operators and travel agency owners who participated in Expo Turkey by Qatar 2018 in Qatar's capital Doha, and held bilateral talks with the tour operators and travel agencies operating in the country, introduced Trabzon and the eastern Black Sea region to the people of Qatar.

Tourism professionals from Trabzon who met with Qatar's tour operators tried to increase the interest in the region by speaking about Trabzon and eastern Black Sea in the talks they held. It was noted at the end of the meetings that the greatest problem for the people of Qatar, who have already been informed about Trabzon and the eastern Black Sea, is the lack of direct flights to Trabzon. Qatari tourism professionals emphasized that because of the lack of direct transportation, Trabzon ranks second among the places preferred by the people of Qatar for a vacation, despite interest in the region.

Noting that the interest in the region has increased following Qatar's Emir Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani's visit to Trabzon, local travel agencies underlined that Qatari families initially prefer holiday centers with direct flights in order not to spend time waiting in airports.

Trabzon's tour operators and travel agents, who conveyed the wishes of the Qatari agencies to the Doha office of Turkish Airlines (THY), said they expect the national carrier to take a positive step in this regard.

"There is a serious admiration, love and tolerance toward our country, our region and our people in this region. If we can evaluate it properly, we can provide serious added value for both our country and our region," said Remzi Çolakoğlu, a tourism professional from Trabzon who spoke on behalf of a 46-person delegation. They returned to Trabzon after a four-day intensive program.

"If we can bring together factors like direct flights between Trabzon and Doha, quality service, customer satisfaction, and more importantly a reliable company for tourism, we can provide very serious benefits for our region," he declared.

"When it comes to the Middle Eastern market, there is a perception of a high price, low service-product quality in all the sector representatives in our region," Çolakoğlu continued, stressing that it is necessary to get rid of this perception in order not to miss this opportunity. "It should not be forgotten that the bigger targets we have as the region, the greater the expectations of those who are interested in our region regardless of their purpose. Our strategies should be shaped accordingly, and we must make our investments with this in mind," he added.