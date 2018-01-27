French aircraft producer Airbus to continue investing in Turkey

Airbus Board Member Thierry Baril said Turkey is a strategic place for investment. "We have invested in Turkey, we are currently investing, and we will continue to do so. Turkey is one of the most efficient and productive places in the world showing performance," he added.

Noting that they are a company that always invests in Turkey, Baril said there are "honest" partners in Turkey, adding that they signed a memorandum of understanding at the meeting held in Istanbul yesterday as a result of a long-lasting partnership in order to make purchases over $5 billion. "Turkish Airlines (THY) and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) are our key partners in the global supply chain. We want to invest in these supply chains," he said.

Pointing out that Turkey is in the middle of Asia and Europe, Baril said, "We are very close to Turkey, and we have a common history. Airbus is developing its activities all over the world, and Turkey's contribution to this is huge."

Thierry Baril recalled that Airbus has been operating in Turkey for over three decades, stating that they have developed together with Turkey in the last 20 years. "We are an international company investing in Turkey. We have a very strong supply chain in the country," he continued. "We have invested in Turkey, we are currently investing, and we will continue to do so. Turkey is one of the most efficient and productive places in the world showing performance."

Stressing that they are specialized in aircraft, space and different sectors, Baril said they delivered more than 700 commercial aircraft in 2017 as a global player.

"Our 2018 strategy is to deliver many aircraft to our customers and invest in a new-generation flying product range of the future at the same time," he concluded.

Meanwhile, during President Erdoğan's visit to France early this month, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) signed an agreement to purchase 25 twin-engine, long-range Airbus A350-900 planes. President Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the signing ceremony, which was to be held with THY Chairman İlker Aycı and Airbus Chairman Tom Enders.