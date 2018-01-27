Russia may import tomatoes from 5 more companies

Russia's agricultural watchdog Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselhoznador) Press Secretary Yuliya Melano announced that the institution has completed the onsite inspection on products of some of the Turkish companies that want to export tomatoes to Russia.

Melano stated that the decision will be declared next week, saying, "We are considering to authorize five more Turkish companies to sell tomatoes to Russia."

Russia started importing tomatoes from Turkey in November. Initially, only four local companies sold 50,000 tons of tomatoes to Russia.