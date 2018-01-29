Southern Mersin to be connected to northern Samsun via high-speed railway

Minister of Development Lütfi Elvan stated that the government has included a new project under the scope of investment programs this year in railway works, stating that they have included the construction of the Aksaray-Ulukışla high-speed railway line, which is the first step of a line connecting Mersin Port to the Samsun Port, in the investment program. "Therefore, we will have constructed our high-speed railway lines on both the east-west axis and the north-south axis," he added.

Minister Elvan participated in the "Intercontinental Logistics Base: Turkey" program organized by Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) in Mersin.

Elvan, who expressed that the "Kars-İstanbul railway connection," which serves as the continuation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project within the scope of the "One Belt, One Road," project of China, constitutes the most important step of the middle corridor of the said project.

Elvan said the Mediterranean is the hub of three continents and has a very special importance in this regard, stressing that the Turkish government continues to work intensively in order to increase the transit freight potential of Mersin, located at the center of these trade routes, and make it a regional and global logistics hub

"At this moment we are working hard to connect Mersin to the east-west corridor with our railway line," Minister Elvan continued. "Konya-Karaman high-speed train line will be opened in the coming days. Railway construction between Karaman and Ulukışla also continues. We will also connect this line to Mersin." Stating that a high-speed train departing from Mersin can reach Karaman-Konya-Ankara and from there Istanbul also, Elvan said a train departing from Mersin on another line can reach Karaman and Konya, and from there to Afyon and İzmir.

Elvan stated that they have included a new project within the scope of investment programs this year in railway works, informing that they have included the construction of the Aksaray-Ulukışla high-speed railway line, which is the first step of a line connecting the Mersin Port to the Samsun Port, in the investment program. "Therefore, we will have constructed our high-speed railway lines on both the east-west axis and the north-south axis," he added.

Meanwhile, among the investments of the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, the highest amount this year was allocated to rail transportation with TL 10.8 billion. According to the information compiled from the 2018 Annual Investment Program, among the public investments to be made this year, the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication leads the with an investment budget of TL 28.9 billion. In rail transport, TL 7.4 billion was allocated to the General Directorate of Turkish State Railways (TCDD), followed by other railway projects to be carried out by the Ministry with TL 2.4 billion and General Directorate of TCDD Transportation Inc. with TL 953 million. Thus, a total of TL 10.8 billion is foreseen to be invested in railway transportation.