Local garment brand opens first store in Africa

Within the framework of its overseas growth plans, Ramsey, a leading local brand in men's fashion, has stepped into the South African market by opening a store in the city of Johannesburg.

With the new store in the Mall of Africa, the number of the company's overseas stores now stands at 20. The opening ceremony was hosted by Remzi Gür, the Gürmen Group chairman and Honorary consul of South Africa in Istanbul, and Zeynep Doğan, the Gürmen Group board member in charge of brands. It was attended by Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, the Turkish ambassador in Pretoria, and Pule Isaac Malefane, the South African ambassador in Turkey, along with many other guests.

Underlining that Ramsey's long-term goal is to be a "global brand," Doğan said they aim to introduce the company's innovative collections to men "who will be happy to have them" and to make them experience accessible luxury fashion in existing and prospective markets.

Doğan noted that South Africa opened the doors to a completely new market for Ramsey, adding, "We are happy to bring our brand, which has a retailing network extending from Turkey to Russia, the Turkic Republics, the Middle East and the Balkans, and further to the African continent, which is a completely new market for us. South Africa is an important market for the retail sector with its total population, per capita national income and development potential." Doğan stated that South Africa, which is Africa's largest economy and the economy leader of sub-Saharan Africa, is also eager to attract Turkish retailers, and that its consumer demand has great opportunities for the retail sector. According to Doğan, entering the African market is a major step for Ramsey toward actualizing its plans to open up in distant regions. After opening the store in Johannesburg, Ramsey has started initiatives to open stores in Cape Town and Pretoria as well. "Our overseas growth plans, focused on neighboring countries, the Turkic Republics, Russia, the Middle East, North Africa and the Balkans, continue uninterruptedly," she added.